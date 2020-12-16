Cuomo Signs Bill Banning Sale Of Confederate Flags In New York

A new bill signed into law by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will ban the sale of Confederate flags and other “hate symbols” on state property.

Cuomo announced the new ban this week, which includes the flag, Nazi symbols, and other similar symbols of hate that can no longer be sold in public in New York, though there are some exceptions if they are used for educational or historical purposes.

“This country faces a pervasive, growing attitude of intolerance and hate — what I have referred to in the body politic as an American cancer,” Cuomo said.

"By limiting the display and sale of the confederate flag, Nazi swastika and other symbols of hatred from being displayed or sold on state property, including the state fairgrounds, this will help safeguard New Yorkers from the fear-installing effects of these abhorrent symbols."

Though he signed the bill, Cuomo has acknowledged it could use some tweaking to avoid conflicting with the First Amendment, which elected officials in New York are already reportedly discussing.

“While I fully support the spirit of this legislation, certain technical changes are necessary to balance the state’s interests in preventing the use of hate symbols on state land with free speech protections embodied in the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams told the New York Post that the legislation may still require more than a quick fix.

New York Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who sponsored the bill, said that the new legislation will “allow New York State to lead by example, and discourage the perpetuation of symbols that do not represent our values of justice and inclusion.”

“Symbols of hate have no place in our society, let alone on state property. With the signing of (this) bill, we are drawing a clear line in the sand,” she added. “By limiting hateful symbols from being glorified on state property, New York will denounce images that represent violence while still acknowledging our nation’s shameful history of oppression.

“This bill allows New York State to lead by example, and discourage the perpetuation of symbols that do not represent our values of justice and inclusion,” Biaggi added. “Today we say no to hate.”

