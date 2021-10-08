Cuomo Resigns, Saying 'I Accept Full Responsibility'

Andrew Mark Cuomo will be resigning as New York's governor midway through his third term following the state Attorney General’s blistering report that accused him of sexually harassing 11 women.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10 in Manhattan, the 63-year-old Cuomo announced that he will be stepping away, effective in 14 days, taking full responsibility for his actions, calling it “a mistake, plain and simple" in a stunning fall from grace that comes a year after he achieved national fame for spearheading New York's fight against COVID-19.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become New York's first female governor on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The 62-year-old Hochul has visited each of the state's 62 counties each year, starting when she took office in 2015.

Cuomo said that he still believes the entire ordeal was politically motivated, stating that “many motivations were at play, and if anyone else thought otherwise, they’d be native, and New Yorkers are not naive.”

“I want to thank the women who came forward with sincere complaints. It’s not easy to step forward but you did an important service,” he said. “You taught me, and taught others an important lesson. Personal boundaries must be protected.

“I accept full responsibility.”

Cuomo said that he wanted to continue fighting, but that it would lead to weeks, then months, leaving him incapable of governing, and costing the state millions of dollars.

“You know me," he said. "I’m a New Yorker born and bred. I am a fighter and my instinct is to fight through this controversy because I believe it is politically motivated,” he stated. “I believe it is unfair and untruthful, and if I could communicate the facts through the frenzy, New Yorkers would understand.

“This situation, by its current trajectory, will generate months of political and legal controversy. That’s what’s going to happen. That’s how the political wind is blowing.”

Calling it one of the most challenging times for government in a generation, Cuomo said he didn't want to waste energy or taxpayer money on a continued fight.

“Distractions is the last thing state government should be doing, and I cannot be the cause of that,” he continued. “I think given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, and therefore that’s what I will do.”

Cuomo said he will assist with the transition of power for the next two weeks until Hochul takes over for him officially in Albany.

“Kathy Hochul, my lieutenant governor, is smart and competent. The transition must be seamless. We have a lot going on,” he said. “But she can come up to speed quickly when my resignation is effective in 14 days.”

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.