Cuomo Plots Comeback, Dines With New NYC Mayor Adams As Speculation Swirls About Run For NY AG

Could 2022 be the year of the Cuomo comeback?

Cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, embattled former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly planning a potential political return after navigating his way through multiple sexual harassment claims that led to his resignation.

According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, Cuomo and his top aides “are intensifying an effort to revive his public standing, including discussing how to make his first public appearance since resigning in August, according to people close to him.”

“Some political operatives who have spoken with Mr. Cuomo or his aides said they think he is considering a run against New York Attorney General Letitia James," it states.

“The people said Mr. Cuomo, who was attorney general from 2007 to 2010, never explicitly mentioned a campaign, but they inferred his interest based on the points he made about Ms. James and questions he asked about the state’s political climate. It is the former governor’s style to ask questions about his options as part of his decision making, the people said.”

On Monday, Feb. 7, CNN's Brynn Gingras reported that Cuomo is "seriously considering a political comeback," and citing sources in his inner circle, said he "could run in this election cycle."

Cuomo had a two-hour dinner with New York City Mayor Eric Adams at Osteria La Baia, a restaurant in the theater district of Manhattan last week, according to Page Six.

“Mayor Adams meets with a lot of former government officials to talk about governance, which is particularly important in these unprecedented times,” Adams’ Press Secretary Fabien Levy said in a statement confirming the dinner.

“There was nothing political about the conversation, and the mayor stands by his earlier comments that the former governor should have stepped down, as he did.”

Politics aside, the report states that Cuomo is largely interested in rehabilitating his reputation after the damning report from James found him guilty of harassing nearly a dozen women, which Cuomo has vehemently denied during the investigation.

“He's most interested in clearing his name,' state Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs stated. "My advice would be, he needs time to pass before any moves to re-enter public life. But is that possible in the future? In America, anything's possible.”

"No one, including Andrew Cuomo, can dispute the fact that multiple investigations found allegations of sexual harassment against him to be credibe," Letitia James said in a statement to CNN, which the news network reported on Monday, "Only he is to blame for inappropriately touching his own staff and then quitting so he didn't have to face impeachment.

"His baseless attacks won't change the reality - Andrew Cuomo is a serial sexual harasser."

