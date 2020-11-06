Cuomo Places Blame For NY Down-Ballot Democratic Losses On De Blasio

The war of words between Democratic rivals Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Gov. Bill de Blasio has escalated following some disappointing results for Democrats in this week’s elections.

Cuomo blamed de Blasio for the state’s down-ballot difficulties in New York, arguing that the mayor’s job performance served as ammunition for the other side of the aisle in races on Long Island and upstate New York that went to Republicans.

“The Democrats: there’ll be havoc like in New York City,” Cuomo said in an interview on WAMC Radio in Albany. “They ran de Blasio’s picture all over the state. They’ll turn New York state into New York City, looting and crime and homelessness, law and order.”

In ads spread on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley, de Blasio was prominently featured in Republican rhetoric, with some candidates using the mayor to spread their message, according to Cuomo.

“I believe the Republicans beat the Democrats on the messaging," Cuomo said. "I think they branded Democrats as anti-law and order and that hurt Democrats."

In response, de Blasio sarcastically said that "I think what I’ll do going forward is just make sure I strongly endorse the Republican candidates and confuse matters going forward in New York State.”

Despite his misgivings, Cuomo said that with thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots yet to be counted, there is still hope for his political party.

“I think the Democrats are going to do better in the House races and the Senate races and the Assembly races when they count all the ballots,” he said. “Democrats, we are against the injustice in the criminal justice system, we're against the racism and discrimination in policing.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.