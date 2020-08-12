Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cuomo, Ocasio-Cortez, Clintons Among Democratic National Convention Speakers

Zak Failla
Some prominent New York politicians are among the speakers announced for the virtual Democratic National Convention.

Poll
Who are you most excited to hear speak at the Democratic National Convention?
Current Results

Who are you most excited to hear speak at the Democratic National Convention?

  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo
    29%
  • Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
    0%
  • Former President Bill Clinton
    0%
  • Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
    0%
  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
    0%
  • None of the above
    71%

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Clintons, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are all on the list of speakers scheduled for the convention, which will run from Monday, Aug. 17 through Thursday, Aug. 20.

Cuomo is scheduled to speak on the first night of the convention along with Sen. Bernie Sanders, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican.

This is the second time Cuomo will speak at the convention, having also done so previously in 2016.

Former President Bill Clinton, Ocasio-Cortez, and Schumer are scheduled to speak on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Hillary Clinton is on tap for Wednesday, Aug. 19, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and President Barack Obama.

The convention had been scheduled to be held in Milwaukee, but had to transition to a virtual setting due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

