Politics

Cuomo Helps Pull Passenger From Vehicle After Crash In NYC

Zak Failla
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped a trapped passenger in a car on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped a trapped passenger in a car on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway. Photo Credit: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Office

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo traded in his business suit for a superhero’s cape, helping a passenger trapped in an overturned vehicle on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

On his way home from a luncheon at the Association for a Better New York, the governor leaped into action at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 to help save a man trapped by his seatbelt in a van that was on its side.

Cuomo’s staffers shared a video of the rescue on social media, which shows Cuomo and other responders helping to escort the man out of his company vehicle. The man appears to walk away from the scary scene relatively unscathed.

The crushed van had the sign “Regina Caterers Brooklyn NY 11219” painted on the side.

No injuries were reported, though the crash tied up traffic on the expressway.

