Cuomo Considering Primary Run Against Hochul, New Report Says

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could become his successor’s greatest threat in a Democratic primary as he reportedly mulls a run to reclaim his seat in Albany.

Cuomo is reportedly contemplating a run against currently Gov. Kathy Hochul as he continues his comeback after being forced to resign following a probe by the New York Attorney General into sexual harassment allegations against him.

According to a CNBC report, Cuomo has been busy hitting the phones, reaching out to supporters about a potential gubernatorial run against his former top lieutenant. Meanwhile, his aides have been conducting internal polling on a potential matchup.

If he decides to run for office, Cuomo would quickly become Hochul’s hottest competition for the governor’s seat.

In a newly released Emerson College poll, it was determined that if Cuomo were to challenge Hochul, the hypothetical ballot test found that he was trailing Hochul by just four points - 37 percent for Hochul, 33 percent for Cuomo - with 9 percent undecided.

No other candidate is expected to truly challenge Hochul in a primary, which could make for a contentious battle if the former governor throws his hat into the ring. The primary is scheduled for June.

Rich Azzopardi, Cuomo’s chief spokesperson, told CNBC that the former governor hasn’t officially signaled to allies or his top aides whether or not he will officially announce a run for Hochul’s seat, though the door was left open.

“As the Governor has said since the beginning this was the weaponization of politics to do what couldn’t get done at the ballot box, and it’s important to him and his family that the record gets set straight and efforts to rewrite history don’t succeed,” Azzopardi said in a statement.

“As he has said all along, he has thoughts and opinions about the direction of this state and the Democratic Party as a whole and he won’t hesitate to make them known.”

