COVID-19: 'Wake Up' To Danger Of White House Pandemic Response, Cuomo Tells Americans

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Americans need to wake up to how the White House is handling the pandemic as the numbers of cases spike in many other states.

"You have two very different situations happening in states across this country," Cuomo said during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, June 18. "Some states, the numbers are going down. Some states, the numbers are going up. Why? Same country, same virus. Why?"

Cuomo said there's one place to point the finger and that's at the White House and its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Americans need to realize President Donald Trump's actions are based on political theory, and public relations, versus a science-based, fact-based theory, Cuomo said, adding, "Look at what they're telling you."

And as the number of cases increases in other states, such as Florida -- which saw an increase of more than 3,000 cases on Thursday, June 18 -- political officials often say it's because there is more testing, noted Cuomo.

"But what does that even mean?" Cuomo said.

More testing does not mean the viral spread is increasing, he added.

And, until the White House and its political allies change and drop the political games and take on the tough science-base stance as New York has done, the numbers will continue to grow and people will continue to die, Cuomo said.

"The question is what do you say America when they tell you 30,000 more people are going to die because of what you're doing," Cuomo asked. "Do you keep doing it or do you say 'I don't want 30,000 more people to die. I'm going to change what we do.'

"That's why I say, wake up America. Look at what they're telling you."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.