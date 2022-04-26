Contact Us
Politics

COVID-19: VP Kamala Harris Tests Positive

Zak Failla
Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris Photo Credit: The White House
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Photo Credit: JoeBiden.com

Fully vaccinated Vice President Kamala Harris has become the latest high-ranking elected official to test positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak of cases in the Biden Administration.

Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on both rapid and PCR tests, her office announced on Tuesday, April 26.

According to Kirsten Allen, the press secretary to the vice president, Harris has exhibited no symptoms, is in isolation, and will continue to work from the Vice President’s residence.

Harris "has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules,” Allen noted. “She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians.”

The vice president has not seen President Joe Biden since Monday, April 18 due to their conflicting traveling schedules, according to multiple reports.

Harris, age 57, said that she will return to the White House when she tests negative. She is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. 

Her positive case comes more than a month after her husband, Doug Emhoff became infected during the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. While he recovered, she continued to test negative for the virus, officials noted.

