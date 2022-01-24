COVID-19: Unvaxxed Sarah Palin Tests Positive Just As Her Defamation Trial Vs. NY Times Starts

Former Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin tested positive for COVID-19 just as a civil defamation trial involving her and the New York Times was set to begin.

A lawyer for Palin, who remains defiantly unvaccinated, announced on Monday, Jan. 24 that the one-time Alaska governor tested positive for COVID-19 following a diagnosis last year for the virus.

Palin said last month that she would get a COVID-19 vaccine “over (her) dead body.”

Manhattan federal court judge Jed Rakoff said on Monday that he had learned the previous day that Palin, age 57, tested positive for COVID. They are now awaiting the results of a second test to confirm the diagnosis.

“She is of course unvaccinated," Rakoff said, referring to Palin.

The start of the trial has been delayed. Rakoff instead opted to work through a series of pre-trial motions while the court awaits the results of that second test.

Palin sued the New York Times and a former editorial page editor for allegedly damning her reputation in a 2017 editorial that suggested Palin’s associates incident the shooting of Congresswoman Gabby Giffords in Arizona in 2011.

The Times later issued a mea culpa saying that no connection was ever established while acknowledging it mischaracterized an image that had crosshairs placed over the districts of 20 Democrats, including Giffords.

When it recommences, the trial is expected to last less than a week, according to reports.

