COVID-19: Prince Charles Tests Positive

Charles, Prince of Wales, the heir to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The announcement, on Wednesday morning, March 25, said the 71-year-old is in self-isolation in Scotland with his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, who has tested negative, according to an announcement by the Royal Family.

The prince started displaying mild symptoms starting on Sunday, March 22, but "otherwise remains in good health," the announcement said.

Charles "has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," according to the statement.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus," the statement said, noting "the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Queen Elizabeth, 93, remains in good health, Buckingham Palace said. She last saw Prince Charles briefly on the morning of Thursday, March 12, and "is following all the appropriate advice with her welfare," the palace said.

United States Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota announced on Tuesday, March 24 that her husband, John, tested COVID-19 positive and has been hospitalized with pneumonia.

The senator, who dropped her Democratic presidential campaign earlier this month and threw her support behind former Vice President Joe Biden, said that her family received word of her husband John’s positive test on Monday, March 23, and he has been placed in isolation.

That news came just after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) announced he tested COVID-19 positive, prompting other senators, including former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney (R-Utah), to self-quarantine as a precaution.

