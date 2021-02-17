Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Politics

COVID-19: NY Congressman's Mother Dies From Virus

Zak Failla
Ms. Pauline Bowman Photo Credit: Twitter/@JamaalBowmanNY
Congressman Jamaal Bowman Photo Credit: Twitter/@JamaalBowmanNY

The COVID-19 pandemic hit close to home for an elected official in the Hudson Valley who announced his mother died following a fight with the virus.

Congressman Jamaal Bowman, whose district includes parts of Southern Westchester and the Bronx, said that his mother, Pauline Bowman, died over the weekend on Valentine's day due to COVID-19.

Bowman announced that his mother died on social media on Tuesday, Feb. 16, which drew the condolences of elected officials across New York.

“It is with deep sorrow that I share the passing of our mother, Ms. Pauline Bowman," he posted on Twitter. "She battled Covid for many weeks before transitioning on Valentine’s Day.

“Our mother raised us to live our lives with love and joy with and for each other. I share her legacy with all of you.”

Bowman, a former middle school principal, unseated longtime Democratic incumbent Eliot Engel in the 2020 Democratic primary in the 16th District of New York in a hotly contested campaign.

“Many doubted that we could overcome the power and money of a 31-year incumbent. But the results show that the people of NY-16 aren’t just ready for change - they’re demanding it,” he said at the time.

In his victory speech, Bowman mentioned his mother and her raising him as a single parent.

“The world has changed. Congress needs to change too. But if we can take on entrenched power and wealthy interests here in Westchester and the Bronx, then we can do it all across this country,” he said.

“I’m a Black man who was raised by a single mother in a housing project. That story doesn’t usually end in Congress. But today, that 11-year old boy who was beaten by police is about to be your next Representative.” 

