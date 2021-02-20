COVID-19: New Poll Reveals Percentage Of NYers Planning To Get Vaccine, Plus Those Who Won't

A majority of New Yorkers plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is made available, though a large portion still does not plan on getting vaccinated, according to a newly released Siena College poll.

The poll found that 16 percent of voters have already been vaccinated, while 59 percent plan to receive a shot when they are eligible and an appointment is available. Conversely, 22 percent of New Yorkers have no intention of getting vaccinated.

“When it comes to whether or not they plan to get vaccinated, there are wide differences by party and race. While only 17 percent of Democrats and 21 percent of independents do not plan to get vaccinated, 35 percent of Republicans say they will pass on the vaccine,” Greenberg said.

“Eighteen percent of white voters say no to the vaccine. However, 34 percent of Latino and 37 percent of Black voters say they don’t plan on getting vaccinated.”

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said that between 12 and 19 percent of voters from every region and party have been vaccinated, with Democrats and upstaters leading the way.

According to Greenberg, there is also a discrepancy between those who have received the vaccination in the early rollout across the state.

“There are distinct racial and income disparities in this early vaccination period,” Greenberg said. “Although 20 percent of white voters have been vaccinated, only 10 percent of Black voters and 5 percent of Latino voters have been.

“Only 9 percent earning less than $50,000 have been vaccinated, compared to 14 percent who earn between $50,000 and $100,000, and 25 percent of those earning over $100,000.”

Those polled also voted by a 46 to 36 percent margin in saying that “the worst of the pandemic is over,” rather than “the worst is still to come.” A month ago, 55 percent believed the former.

“While Republicans are most optimistic, 57-24 percent, that the worst is behind us, independents agree 42-32 percent and Democrats are virtually evenly divided. A plurality of voters from every region – between 45 and 47 percent – are optimistic,” Greenberg said.

“White voters say the worst is behind us, 49-31 percent, however, a majority of Black voters and a plurality of Latino voters say the worst is still to come.”

The complete results of the newly released Siena College poll can be found here.

