COVID-19: Mayor In Hudson Valley Tests Positive

A prominent politician in the Hudson Valley announced that he has become the latest to confirm a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

In Westchester, White Plains Mayor Tom Roach’s office announced that he had a confirmed positive COVID-19 case on Sunday, Dec. 19, despite being fully vaccinated with a recent booster shot.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Roach’s office said that the mayor will continue to work for the city from home.

“The Mayor’s symptoms are mild, but he is taking every precaution, including isolating at home,” they wrote in a statement. “Mayor Roach is thankful that he received 2 doses of vaccine plus a booster shot and cites this as the reason he is not suffering more severely.”

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

