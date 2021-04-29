COVID-19: Here's When New York City Will Reopen '100 Percent,' Mayor Says

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has big summer plans for the Big Apple.

In a sweeping statement, de Blasio declared that New York City will be ready for reopening as of Thursday, July 1, marking the first time it was open for business since the shutdown began in March last year as COVID-19 rapidly spread through the region.

At the height of the pandemic last year, where New York City was at the epicenter of the initial outbreak, an average of more than 800 virus-related deaths were reported, though that number has dropped to approximately 40 a year later as the number of vaccines administered continues growing.

“We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full strength ... What we're seeing is people have gotten vaccinated, an extraordinary number, 6.3 million vaccinations in New York City to date,” de Blasio said on MSNBC on Thursday, April 29. “Our plan is to fully reopen New York City on July 1.”

According to de Blasio, come July 1, restaurants, gyms, hair salons, businesses, and arenas will all be open at 100 percent capacity. Smaller theaters are expected to reopen over the summer, and the mayor said that Broadway is “on track” for opening by September.

The mayor also declared that schools will be back at “full strength” come the fall.

“What we’re seeing is that people have gotten vaccinated at extraordinary numbers,” de Blasio said. “This is going to be the summer of New York City. I think people are going to flock to New York City because they want to live again.”

During his appearance on MSNBC, de Blasio made note that ultimately the decision to fully reopen is in the power of state and federal government, though he believes the time is now for New York City.

“Look, the federal government, state government always have a say, but I'm saying as a leader in New York City, we're ready to come back and come back strong," he said. "All of the indicators show it. We're focused on the data and the science.

“This is going to be the summer of New York City.”

