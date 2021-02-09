COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of Americans Who Support Biden Stimulus Bill, Raising Minimum Wage

The majority of Americans support President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus bill, as well as raising the national minimum wage to $15, according to a newly released Quinnipiac University poll.

With millions of Americans struggling financially due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the bulk of those polled were in favor of anything that will put more cash in their pockets during the pandemic.

A total of 1,075 American adults nationwide were surveyed from Thursday, Jan. 28 through Monday, Feb. 1.

Nearly seven in 10 of those polled said that they support Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which would include direct $1,400 payments to most Americans if it is passed.

The stimulus plan has near-universal support from Democrats, while 68 percent of Independents were in favor of the bill. Approximately half of the Republicans polled opposed it, while 16 percent did not offer an opinion.

Of those polled, 78 percent supported the $1,400 stimulus payments, while a majority - 61 percent to 36 percent are in favor of raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“Struggling to pay the bills, American households need an infusion of cash and need it now. So give it to them, is the resounding judgment of the public,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy stated.

“Amid a palpable uncertainty about the months and even years ahead, there is a sense that President Biden is the man for the moment. And that moment can't come too soon."

The complete Quinnipiac poll can be found here.

