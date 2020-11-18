COVID-19: Expect 'Tremendous' Post-Thanksgiving Spike In Cases, Cuomo Warns

Alarm bells are ringing in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s head as he plans to combat what he envisions will be a “tremendous spike” of new COVID-19 cases following the Thanksgiving holiday.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Nov. 18 in Albany, Cuomo said with Thanksgiving, then the December holiday season upcoming, he is expecting to see the recent surge of new cases of the virus increase even further as friends and families gather for celebrations.

Cuomo said that the state has identified multiple factors as to why the state and country have seen a rise in new cases since fall began and that between the colder weather and holiday season, some regions in New York will see the worst of the virus yet.

“Thanksgiving is a holiday, and people come together, and if you don’t have a real fear about COVID, you’re going to come together,” Cuomo noted. “It is going to happen, and it’s going to happen because it’s human behavior.”

In New York, indoor gatherings are currently supposed to be limited to 10 people, though many have expressed plans to ignore that guidance.

"Your family sounds safe doesn't it, your home sounds safe, your dining room table for thanksgiving sounds safe, this is a safe environment, I'll be safe - no you won't be safe,” Cuomo said. “It's an illusion.

"You don't want to be the turkey on Thanksgiving," Cuomo added. "You know what love is on Thanksgiving? I love you so much and I'm so thankful for you that I'm not going to see you. That's how you show me you love me. I'm not going to see you - that's how much I love you."

Cuomo made note that after New York first saw the COVID-19 numbers spike to the highest in the country when the pandemic began, the state now has the fourth-lowest positive infection rate, despite the rise in cases during the purported second wave of the virus.

“Let’s talk fact. The whole world is going up,” he said during the briefing. “We are fourth in the United States of America. Come to me with anything else that we’re fourth in the USA after having had the highest infection rate in the USA.

“New Yorkers are doing a great job, and don’t demean them, because the entire world is going up. It’s disrespectful to New Yorkers.”

