COVID-19: Cuomo Quietly Extends Many Of Nearly 180 Executive Orders

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended many of his administration’s COVID-19 Executive Orders without the usual fanfare he’s become known for during the pandemic.

Upwards of 180 COVID-19 directives that have been put in place by the governor during the pandemic by Cuomo were set to expire on Thursday, May 6, though many of those were quietly extended recently through Thursday, May 27, with others running through Saturday, June 5 under his orders.

The extension of the Executive Orders come after some others were repealed by the legislature, including many provisions on businesses and restaurants. It is unclear whether they plan to repeal any others before they expire moving forward.

When asked by CBS6 in Albany about why the extensions were not broadcast more widely, Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi replied with a statement saying “we’re working night and day for New Yorkers and I don't care one lick what the advocacy industrial complex says about that.”

A complete list of Cuomo’s Executive Orders can be found here.

The Executive Order “continuing the temporary suspension and modification of laws related to the disaster emergency” can be found here.

