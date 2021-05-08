Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Weekend Will Start With Showers, End With Steady Rain; Here's Latest Outlook For Mother's Day
Politics

COVID-19: Cuomo Quietly Extends Many Of Nearly 180 Executive Orders

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Photo Credit: ny.gov

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended many of his administration’s COVID-19 Executive Orders without the usual fanfare he’s become known for during the pandemic.

Upwards of 180 COVID-19 directives that have been put in place by the governor during the pandemic by Cuomo were set to expire on Thursday, May 6, though many of those were quietly extended recently through Thursday, May 27, with others running through Saturday, June 5 under his orders.

The extension of the Executive Orders come after some others were repealed by the legislature, including many provisions on businesses and restaurants. It is unclear whether they plan to repeal any others before they expire moving forward.

When asked by CBS6 in Albany about why the extensions were not broadcast more widely, Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi replied with a statement saying “we’re working night and day for New Yorkers and I don't care one lick what the advocacy industrial complex says about that.”

A complete list of Cuomo’s Executive Orders can be found here

The Executive Order “continuing the temporary suspension and modification of laws related to the disaster emergency” can be found here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.