COVID-19: Cuomo Cancels In-Person Media Briefings For First Time During Pandemic

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s popular COVID-19 news briefings with members of the media will be the latest gathering to go fully remote.

A spokesperson for the governor announced that moving forward, due to new CDC guidance and a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state and country, Cuomo would be canceling all in-person briefings for the time being.

“Since the beginning, we’ve talked about the important role the media has played in educating the public about this pandemic,” Rich Azzopardi said late on Tuesday, Dec. 8. “But given the new stricter CDC guidelines released Friday and the reality of rising cases in New York, going remote is now the most prudent action.”

Instead, reporters will tune in through Zoom calls and will be provided with call-in numbers to question the governor following his remarks.

Briefings are currently scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, though Cuomo has hosted other impromptu conferences, depending on the situation.

“We are making every effort to protect public health and balance it with the need for reporters across the state to continue to have access so they can continue to do their job,” Azzopardi added.

Cuomo became one of the faces in the fight against COVID-19 during the peak of the pandemic in the spring when he hosted daily briefings for several hundred days, leading to him winning an Emmy award.

The next COVID-19 briefing from Cuomo is on Wednesday, Dec. 9 on Zoom on Day 284 of the pandemic.

Briefings will be held from now on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 11:30 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.