COVID-19: Cuomo Approval Rating Plummets Amid Nursing Home Scandal, New Polls Reveal

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has gone from being on the top of the proverbial COVID-19 mountain to sliding down it as his approval rating has dipped amid the latest nursing home scandal.

According to Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracking released this week, Cuomo’s approval rating among New Yorkers is down six points, to 57 percent, since one of his top aides admitted to intentionally withholding information on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes during the outset of the pandemic.

A Marist College poll has Cuomo's approval rating in New York dropping to 49 percent - down from 66 percent in July.

The latest Morning Consult tracking found that 81 percent of Democrats approve of Cuomo, though his “strong approval” is down nine points to 33 percent since New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a scathing report on Cuomo’s handling of nursing home deaths, which has prompted internal and federal investigations.

Among Republicans, 28 percent said that they approve of Cuomo, with 71 percent saying they somewhat or strongly disapprove as of Sunday, Feb. 21. Independents were largely split, with 41 percent approving, 50 percent disapproving, and 9 percent uncertain.

Cuomo’s disapproval rating has also risen from 33 percent to 38 percent in the past three weeks, though he is still more popular than he was before the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

The Morning Consult survey of more than 3,000 registered New York voters was conducted between Friday, Feb. 12, and Feb. 21.

In the Marist poll, six in 10 said Cuomo did something wrong handling nursing homes, and less than four in 10 think he deserves reelection.

The Marist Poll was conducted Monday, Feb. 15 through Wednesday, Feb. 17.

