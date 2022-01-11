COVID-19: Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney Tests Positive

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney announced he's infected with the COVID-19 virus.

The 55-year-old Democrat said he tested positive on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and is experiencing minor symptoms.

Maloney represents New York's 18th congressional district, which includes Newburgh, Beacon, and Poughkeepsie, Putnam County, as well as parts of Northern Westchester.

"While I am experiencing minor cold-like symptoms, I’m grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted, which is protecting me from more severe illness," Maloney said in a statement.

He added that he is in isolation while recovering and will continue to work remotely.

“My sincere thanks to all the frontline health care workers who have been working throughout the pandemic to keep us safe," he added. "Please go get your vaccine and booster if you have not yet. It is the best thing we can do to protect ourselves and our communities.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.