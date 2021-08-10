Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Who Is Kathy Hochul? Cuomo Resignation Shifts Focus To NY's Soon-To-Be First Female Governor
Politics

Councilman Arrested After Challenging Trooper During Traffic Stop In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Omari Shakur
Omari Shakur Photo Credit: Omari Shakur/Facebook

A controversial councilman in the Hudson Valley has been arrested for goading police into arresting him after he was stopped for running a red light.

Orange County's Omari Shakur, age 65, a city of Newburgh councilmember, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 5, when he refused to show his identification and said to the trooper, "(Expeletive deleted) you, arrest me," during the traffic stop, said Trooper Steven Nevel. 

Nevel said Shakur has exhibited anti-police behavior in the past, and for "some reason doesn't think he has to show identification or cooperate with the police."

He was placed under arrest for obstructing governmental administration and released on a traffic ticket and an appearance ticket returnable to Newburgh City Court.

Shakur's behavior made headlines last February when he again allegedly cursed at police and refused to show identification and again in March, according to News12.

On his Facebook page, Shakur said to all to attend Monday, Aug. 9 council meeting: "If you are concerned about the oppressive state police force in our city."

The councilman has not returned a request for comment from Daily Voice. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.