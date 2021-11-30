CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo For Using His Sources To Seek Info On Brother's Accusers

CNN has suspended its highest-rated anchor, Chris Cuomo, indefinitely after new details emerged about the measures he took while advising his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid the sexual harassment allegations that led to his resignation.

Chris Cuomo, who had acknowledged his role in helping his brother, utilized his own sources to undermine the New York Attorney General’s investigation into the claims and get out ahead of the scandal, while working closely with Andrew Cuomo's chief aide, Melissa DeRosa, documents released by the AG on Monday, Nov. 29 revealed.

CNN announced the move early Tuesday evening, Nov. 30. His weekday show, "Cuomo Prime Time," had aired weekdays at 9 p.m.

"The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense," a CNN spokesperson said Tuesday evening. "The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions."

"When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second."

"However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew.

"As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

