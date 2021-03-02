Chris Cuomo's First Public Comments On Scandals Involving Beleaguered Brother Draw Backlash

CNN personality Chris Cuomo made his first public comments on the nursing home and sexual harassment scandals surrounding his beleaguered brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Obviously I am aware of what’s going on with my brother,” the late-night anchor said at the top of his show on Monday, March 1. “Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so.

“I have always cared very deeply about these issues and profoundly so,” Cuomo added. “There’s a lot of news going on that matters also, so let’s get after that.”

The 50-year-old Chris Cuomo also added that “obviously” he cannot cover it, “because he is my brother.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, when the 63-year-old governor was earning rave reviews for his handling of COVID-19 and popular daily briefings, he was a regular guest on his brother’s CNN show, though he’s since distanced himself, something pundits and critics online were quick to point out.

“'Obviously I can't cover it because he is my brother'" would have been a pretty good rule from the beginning,” National Review editor Rich Lowry tweeted.

Liberal journalist Yashar Ali added: “Again, this is why it was a mistake to allow him to do those interviews with his brother. And don’t come to me with ‘We needed it! It made us happy!’” he posted online.

“If you’re getting your comfort and joy from a Cuomo brothers interview you have bigger problems to deal with.”

Meghan McCain, the controversial co-host of "The View" also chimed in, saying: "So you interviewed your brother a thousand times with giant q-tips joking about his sex life during covid but now that he’s an accused predator, it’s a conflict?

"Give me an absolute break. Hypocrites. This is ground zero of why the American public doesn’t trust ANY of the media."

Cuomo appeared on his brother’s show nine times between March 19 and June 24 last year.

“The early months of the pandemic crisis were an extraordinary time. We felt that Chris speaking with his brother about the challenges of what millions of American families were struggling with was of significant human interest,” CNN previously announced in a statement regarding the governor appearing on his brother’s show.

“As a result, we made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today. CNN has covered the news surrounding Governor Cuomo extensively.”

