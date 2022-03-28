Brand-New Poll Reveals How Cuomo Would Do Against Hochul In Potential Primary Matchup

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul continues to lead the way as the Democratic gubernatorial primary approaches, though things could change if her former boss throws his hat into the ring, according to a new poll.

Hochul has opened up a commanding 40-point lead over Democratic challengers Jumaane Williams and Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi, according to a newly released Siena College poll, though that lead dramatically shrinks if former Gov. Andrew Cuomo decides to run.

According to the poll, if Cuomo were to run, Hohcul’s lead shrinks down to just 38 percent support among Democrats versus 30 percent for Cuomo, 10 percent for Suozzi, and 7 percent for Williams.

The poll was conducted among more than 800 registered New York voters between Sunday, March 20, and Thursday, March 24.

“If the Democratic candidates for governor in the primary 85 days from now are Hochul, Suozzi, and Williams, Hochul currently has the support of 52 percent of Democrats, compared to 12 percent for Williams and 11 percent for Suozzi,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

“However, if Cuomo files petitions to run in the next 10 days, he enters the race trailing his chosen successor by only eight points, 38 (to) 30 percent, with Suozzi and Williams way behind.”

The poll found that the candidates had these favorability ratings among Democratic voters:

Hochul: 67 percent favorable-17 percent not in favor;

Cuomo: 50 percent-42 percent;

Williams: 40 percent-13 percent;

Suozzi: 25 percent-16 percent.

When prompted about what Cuomo should do this year following his resignation, 18 percent said to run in the Democratic primary, 10 percent said to run as an independent, while 67 percent believe the former governor should not run at all.

“In a three-way race, Hochul has a commanding lead no matter how you look at it. She leads by 29 points in New York City, 28 points in the downstate suburbs, and 56 points upstate,” Greenberg said. “She leads with liberals by 42 points and leads Williams among Black Democrats 39 percent to 17 percent,” Greenberg said.

“Hochul has a 50-point net-positive favorability rating among Democrats, compared to Cuomo’s eight-point net positive rating,” he continued. “More than half of Democrats don’t want Cuomo to run for governor this year and only one-third say he should run in the primary.

“Despite all that, Cuomo would be very much in the game – if he decides to put himself in the game.”

The complete Siena College poll can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.