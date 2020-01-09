Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Politics

BQE Incident Third Time In Four Years Staffers Have Photographed Cuomo Aiding Stranded Motorist

Zak Failla
Gov. Andrew Cuomo helps a stranded driver on a stretch of the Sprain Brook Parkway near Hawthorne in February, 2017. Photo Credit: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Office
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped a trapped passenger in a car on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway. Photo Credit: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Office

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a knack for being in the right place at the right time for stranded motorists.

On his way home from a luncheon at the Association for a Better New York at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, the governor and his team helped rescue a man trapped by his seatbelt in a van that was on its side after the crash.

The incident was caught on camera by Cuomo’s staffers, who took to social media to share the governor’s heroics.

And it was hardly the first time Cuomo was captured playing the role of a hero.

According to Business Insider , this was now the third time in four years that Cuomo staffers released photos of the governor coming to the aid of a motorist in need.

Cuomo's knack for being photographed providing roadside assistance was also the subject of Trevor Noah's monologue on the Tuesday, Jan. 7 edition of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," the day after the BQE incident.

"It's cool that Gov. Cuomo helped that driver, but let's be honest, 'rescue,' is a strong word, I mean, he's just half grabbing the thigh," Noah said. "Cuomo's like that guy who helps you move your sofa (and says), 'I got the pillow.' "

That fact that Cuomo's now been shown aiding a motorist three times as governor prompted Noah to quip: "I'm not going to lie. It's a little suspicious. All I'm saying is if you see Cuomo while you're driving, buckle up. Some (expletive deleted) is about to go down."

The report cited an incident in January 2016, when Cuomo - who worked as a tow truck driver while in law school - helped a driver who was stuck on a highway amid a blizzard. In February, 2017, as reported here by Daily Voice, Cuomo helped pull a car out of a snowbank in Westchester with cables from his security vehicle.

