Billionaire Business Owner Faces Backlash Over High-Priced Trump Fundraiser In Hamptons

Billionaire Stephen Ross, the chairman of the company that owns Equinox and SoulCycle is facing a massive backlash after news that he is hosting a mega fundraiser for President Trump at his Hamptons digs.

Apparently, hundreds of members of the health clubs for New York's elite have inundated the company with canceled memberships, and calls for boycotts and protests, multiple sources said.

Ross, the chairman of Related Companies, which is the parent company of both Equinox and Soul Cycle, will host the pricey fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 9, at his Southhampton home with his wife, Kara Ross, a jewelry designer.

Stephen Ross

It will take deep pockets to attend the event, with tickets starting at $100,000 for a photo opp and lunch and $250,000 to attend a roundtable discussion.

Ross responded on Twitter he has always been an “active participant in the democratic process.”

“I have known Donald Trump for 40 years and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions.”

Equinox and SoulCycle posted statements on Instagram saying that neither supports the event and no company profits are used to fund politicians.

Meanwhile, a second reception fundraiser will also be held following the Ross luncheon. The event, hosted by New York real estate developer and builder Joe Farrell at his infamous 17,000-square-foot Sandcastle estate in Bridgehampton.

Tickets to that event range from $5,600 per couple to attend the general reception, $11,200 per couple for the VIP reception and $35,000 per couple for a photo opp.

