Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Suspect Still At Large One Year After Sexual Assault Of 89-Year-Old In Nanuet
Politics

Bill, Hillary Clinton Honored As John D. Rockefeller Jr. Park Preservation Award Winners

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Hillary Clinton; George Gumina, Friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve founder and president; Dr. Lucy Rockefeller Waletzky, chair of the state Council of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and former President Bill Clinton
Hillary Clinton; George Gumina, Friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve founder and president; Dr. Lucy Rockefeller Waletzky, chair of the state Council of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and former President Bill Clinton Photo Credit: Don Pollard Photography

The Friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve presented the inaugural John D. Rockefeller Jr. Park Preservation Award to former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton of Chappaqua.

The Clintons were honored on June 22 during the Friends Annual Gala at the Rockefeller Estate in Pocantico Hills.

They were recognized for their contributions and countless endeavors, including the Clinton Foundation. According to the Friends of the historic state park, the Clintons "carry out their longstanding work of safeguarding our natural resources and building a sustainable future. The Westchester County residents are often spotted strolling the Preserve’s charming carriage roads with their dogs and greeting other visitors.

The Friends award reflects the extraordinary contributions that John D. Rockefeller Jr. made in the form of financing, maintaining and protecting the land that now comprises the Rockefeller State Park Preserve, a national treasure enjoyed by more than 400,000 visitors each year.

For more details about the Friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.