Big Fish: Neighboring Governors Cuomo, Lamont Talk Transportation, Tourism, Tolls -- And Trout

Gone fishin'.

Amid their mid-August vacations, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont took time to have a small summit on the waters of Lake Ontario.

The two met on Tuesday, Aug. 20, where they discussed topics such as transportation, tourism and tolls -- all while reeling in steelhead trout on the lake in a 31-foot charter boat, “Instigator.”

The governors said that other topics to come up included the potential legalization of marijuana, emergency services, and the environment.

Since taking office last year, Lamont has been taking similar meetings with elected officials, collaborating with governors up and down the East Coast to take in their advice and discuss issues impacting their constituents.

In a conference call, Lamont mused that he met Cuomo one time at a press conference, but that’s not the way he likes to conduct his business.

“I flew a long way to get out here in a place where you get to know each other,” he said.

"It is an exquisite day on Lake Ontario,'' Cuomo said. "First, we just had a lot of fun. Fun is important. When you go out on Lake Ontario on a day like today, it is just glorious. There are very few places like it in the world, I believe. It really is an international tourist destination, and it should be.’'

Cuomo has been busy over the summer, promoting tourism around the state, including fishing trips on Lake Ontario.

"Lake Ontario and the assets we have in the upstate region are second to none - and while tourism is way up and it's a big economic generator, in the wake of the recent flooding in the area we have to get the word out about what we have here," he said.

"That's why we are launching a new campaign to promote tourism near Lake Ontario and our point is very simple: if you are looking for a fantastic, affordable and family-friendly vacation - look north to Lake Ontario.

"We are also building back better and stronger so that we can withstand this new normal of flooding, and that's what the resiliency and economic development initiative is all about.”A picture-perfect day fishing on Lake Ontario with @GovNedLamont," the governor posted on social media. "Thanks for coming out, Ned — I look forward to working with you to make both our states stronger."

