Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now In Effect: Strong Storms With Gusty Winds Sweeping Through Area
Politics

Big Fish: Neighboring Governors Cuomo, Lamont Talk Transportation, Tourism, Tolls -- And Trout

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont hit Lake Ontario Photo Credit: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont hit Lake Ontario Photo Credit: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Gone fishin'.

Amid their mid-August vacations, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont took time to have a small summit on the waters of Lake Ontario.

The two met on Tuesday, Aug. 20, where they discussed topics such as transportation, tourism and tolls -- all while reeling in steelhead trout on the lake in a 31-foot charter boat, “Instigator.”

The governors said that other topics to come up included the potential legalization of marijuana, emergency services, and the environment.

Since taking office last year, Lamont has been taking similar meetings with elected officials, collaborating with governors up and down the East Coast to take in their advice and discuss issues impacting their constituents.

In a conference call, Lamont mused that he met Cuomo one time at a press conference, but that’s not the way he likes to conduct his business.

“I flew a long way to get out here in a place where you get to know each other,” he said.

"It is an exquisite day on Lake Ontario,'' Cuomo said. "First, we just had a lot of fun. Fun is important. When you go out on Lake Ontario on a day like today, it is just glorious. There are very few places like it in the world, I believe. It really is an international tourist destination, and it should be.’'

Cuomo has been busy over the summer, promoting tourism around the state, including fishing trips on Lake Ontario.

"Lake Ontario and the assets we have in the upstate region are second to none - and while tourism is way up and it's a big economic generator, in the wake of the recent flooding in the area we have to get the word out about what we have here," he said.

"That's why we are launching a new campaign to promote tourism near Lake Ontario and our point is very simple: if you are looking for a fantastic, affordable and family-friendly vacation - look north to Lake Ontario.

"We are also building back better and stronger so that we can withstand this new normal of flooding, and that's what the resiliency and economic development initiative is all about.”A picture-perfect day fishing on Lake Ontario with @GovNedLamont," the governor posted on social media. "Thanks for coming out, Ned — I look forward to working with you to make both our states stronger."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.