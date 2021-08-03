Biden Calls On Cuomo To Resign After Scathing Sexual Harassment Report

The most powerful man in America has become the latest major political figure to call for the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo following the independent investigation that found he allegedly sexually harassed at least 11 women.

President Joe Biden called on Cuomo to step away from office in Albany following New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

“Yes. He should resign. I understand the state legislature may decide to impeach, I do not know that for a fact,” Biden told reporters at the White House briefing on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

“Look, I'm not going to fly-speck this. I'm sure there were some embraces that are totally innocent. But apparently, the attorney general decided there were things that weren't."

Biden’s latest comments come following his assertion earlier this year when he said that he expected Cuomo to potentially face prosecution amid the sexual harassment claims.

“I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too,” Biden told ABC News in an interview that aired in March.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also commented on the sexual harassment allegations, calling them “abhorrent.”

“I don't know that anyone could've watched this morning and not found the allegations to be abhorrent. I know I certainly did,” she said when prompted about the AG’s investigation.

Psaki said there have been no conversations on Tuesday between the White House and the governor's office following the release of the independent investigators’ report.

“All women who have lived through this type of experience, whether it is harassment or abuse or in the worst case, assault, deserve to have their voices heard, deserve to be treated with respect and with dignity.”

In announcing the findings of the independent investigation, James echoed those words, saying that she supported the victims’ and all victims’ of sexual harassment.

“These 11 women were in a hostile and toxic work environment, and we should believe these women, and we have an obligation to protect women in the workplace,” she said. “What this investigation revealed was a disturbing pattern of conduct by the governor of the great state of New York and those who did not put in place any protocols or procedures to protect these young women who believed in public service.”

