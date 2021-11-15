Astorino Says He Didn't See Nazi Symbols Displayed While He Spoke At Anti-Vax Protest

Anti-vaccine protesters who displayed Nazi and hateful images outside a Jewish lawmaker’s office landed Republican New York gubernatorial hopeful Rob Astorino in hot water.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, protesters led by Astorino, the former Westchester County Executive, and 2014 Republican New York gubernatorial nominee, congregated outside Bronx Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz’s office to speak out against the lawmaker’s proposed bill to require all New York students to get vaccinated in order to attend class.

However, amongst the vociferous group of protesters, at least one woman held a poster that included a swastika and another man wore a yellow Star of David on his jacket outside of Dinowitz’s Kingsbridge office in the Bronx while Astorino spoke to the crowd.

"The display of swastikas and a yellow Star of David outside my office today is repugnant and offensive,” Dinowitz posted online. “People are perfectly free to express their opinion on vaccines or any issue, but to openly display Nazi symbols outside the office of a Jewish legislator is despicable.

Dinowitz also took a shot at Astorino, saying that he “stood right next to these anti-Semitic symbols and said nothing.

“All Republican leaders should condemn this unacceptable use of anti-Semitic imagery,” he added. “I am sorry to any constituents who passed by this repugnant display outside my office today.”

After being called out by Dinowitz, Astorino said that he was unaware of the symbols and hate speech behind him, and said that he would have instructed them to take down the signs, though he stood firm on his vaccination stance.

“I had no idea until I saw this photo,” Astorino said in response to Dinowitz on Twitter. “If I’d seen it, I’d have told them to take (the) sign down. No comparison to those atrocities (and) yes, I’ve always condemned anti-Semitism.

“But my offer still stands, Jeff. Have the guys to meet (with) me (and) learn why so many parents oppose your mandate.”

Other elected officials took to social media to chime in on the incident after photos of the event went viral.

“There is never a place for hate and anti-Semitism,” Bronx Assemblyman Kenny Burgos said. “I am appalled by these horrific acts today (and) also disturbed that Rob Astorino let this to continue and I call on him to condemn this behavior immediately.”

Assemblyman Robert Carroll, who represents the 44th District, simply stated “disgusting, offensive, and ignorant,” on Twitter.

State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi called "(the) behavior absolutely disgusting and unacceptable."

"Hate speech and anti-Semitism have absolutely no place in politics, regardless of your views," she said. "Rob Astorino: shame on you for not shutting this down immediately. You owe Jeffrey Dinowitz and our community an apology."

New York Attorney General Letitia James added: “These blatant displays of anti-Semitic hate are disgusting, and I stand with Jeffrey Dinowitz in rejecting this shameful, unacceptable behavior to the Jewish community.”

Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon, of the 52nd District, called the photos “despicable,” while calling Astorino “a gubernatorial candidate whose presence condones this disgusting and ignorant display.”

Bronx Sen. Jamaal T. Bailey also called out the former County Executive on social media in response to Dinowitz sharing the photos online.

“Repulsive isn’t enough to describe this racist attack on a great colleague and friend in Jeffrey Dinowitz,” he said. “It’s also troubling that Rob Astorino would align himself with such disgusting rhetoric.

“We stand with you, Jeff. This hate has no place anywhere, especially not in the Bronx.”

