Amid Growing Calls For Cuomo's Ouster, Democratic County Exec Mulls Run For Governor

Zak Failla
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone may take a run at the gvernor's seat. Photo Credit: Twitter

A Democratic county executive in New York is reportedly mulling a run for governor amid the scandals surrounding current Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone is taking steps toward a possible gubernatorial run, according to a New York Daily News report.

According to the report, Bellone has been speaking with big-time donors and some national consultations in New York about a potential run for Cuomo's seat in Albany.

“Steve is seriously considering jumping in to make his run for governor,” the report states, adding that the idea of Bellone making a run has “always been out there, and now there’s a real opening.”

Cuomo, whose third term ends in 2022, is facing mounting pressure to resign following multiple claims of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, and his administration’s attempt to cover up COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Bellone, who took over as County Executive in 2012, is reportedly “serious” about exploring a potential run as governor, joining many other top lawmakers who have already thrown their hat in the ring.

 “He’s being very proactive,” the report states. “The fundraising has picked up quite a bit, and the fundraising has picked up because the calls are starting to come in from all across the state.”

Other potential gubernatorial candidates include New York Attorney General Letitia James, and a host of Republicans, including Congressman Tom Reed, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who ran in 2018 and lost, and Cuomo critics Congress members Lee Zeldin and Elsie Stefanik.

Democratic candidates that have been floated include New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Westchester Sen. Alessandra Biaggi. 

