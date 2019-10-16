55 Percent Of New Yorkers Back Impeaching, Removing Trump From Office, New Siena Poll Says

New Yorkers are in favor of impeaching and then removing President Donald Trump from office, according to a new Siena poll.

The poll found that New Yorkers support impeachment by the House of Representatives and removal by the Senate by a 55 percent to 38 percent margin. In total, 79 percent of Democrats supported removal, while 81 percent of Republicans in New York opposed to it. Independents were closely split.

By a 60 percent to 34 percent margin, voters stated that Trump has taken actions that warrant an impeachment investigation, and by a 62 percent to 34 percent margin, voters said the House is justified in conducting an impeachment investigation.

“In these hyperpartisan times, it is not particularly surprising that Republicans oppose impeaching and removing Trump from office 81-14 percent and Democrats support it 79-13 percent, while independents lean, ever so slightly, toward impeachment, 49-47 percent,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

“Downstate suburban and white voters are closely divided on the question, while New York City, black, Latino, and young voters are strongly in support of removing the President, as are a plurality of upstaters.

“On questions regarding whether the President’s actions warrant an impeachment investigation, the House is justified in conducting an impeachment investigation, and whether voters more trust Trump or Pelosi, Democrats are more intensely against the President than Republicans are in support of him. Independents side with Democrats by nearly twenty points on each of those questions,” Greenberg said.

“So, while the partisans are squarely in their respective corners, independents look more like Democrats on the investigation and actions taken by the President, but independents are not yet convinced that impeachment is the way to proceed.”

The Siena College poll can be found here .

