30 Security Incidents Regarding Handling Of Hillary Clinton’s Emails ID'd By State Department

The State Department says it has identified 30 security incidents regarding the handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails, a report said.

In a letter from Assistant State Department Secretary Mary Elizabeth Taylor to Sen. Chuck Grassley, Taylor said 23 “violations” and seven “infractions” have been cited as part of their investigation into Clinton’s emails, according to Fox News in this report.

“To this point, the Department has assessed culpability to 15 individuals, some of whom were culpable in multiple security incidents,” Taylor, the assistant secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of Legislative Affairs, wrote on June 17.

The State Department said they expect the ongoing probe to be closed on Sept. 1, acknowledging it has been unusually long.

“Given the volume of emails provided to the Department from former Secretary Clinton’s private email server, the Department’s process has been necessarily more complicated and complex requiring a significant dedication of time and resources,” Taylor wrote in the letter, Fox reported.

In 2016, former FBI Director James Comey said he would not pursue charges against Clinton of Chappaqua after the bureau’s investigation into the handling of her emails, but called her conduct “extremely careless.”

President Trump reacted to the Fox News report, writing that it was "never admitted before."

“Wow! The State Department said it has identified 30 Security Incidents involving current or former employees and their handling of Crooked Hillary Clinton’s Emails. @FoxNews,” Trump tweeted. “This is really big. Never admitted before. Highly Classified Material. Will the Dems investigate this?”

In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-MD, ranking Republican Reps. Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows and Jody Hice said State Department officials conducting the ongoing security review into the matter should testify.

"We request a hearing to examine widespread security protocol breaches at the State Department concerning former Secretary Hillary Clinton’s private email server," the Republicans wrote. "The unorthodox and unsecure arrangement she maintained exposed classified, national security and diplomatic-sensitive information to a myriad of risks and related issues."

"The wide-ranging fallout from these mishandling instances should not be minimized and obscured," the GOP congressmen added.

