22-Year-Old From Rockland Running For State Senate

An upstart 22-year-old from the area announced his intention to run for the New York State Senate.

Rockland resident Matthew Weinberg is the latest candidacy to throw his hat into the ring for the New York State Senate District 38 seat that has been held by Democratic Sen. David Carlucci since 2010. Carlucci will be challenging for the retiring Nita Lowey’s seat in New York’s 17th congressional district.

In a statement, Weinberg, of Suffern, cited "disunity within his district, depressed property values due to some of the highest property and school taxes in the nation, and a fresh, unfettered passion for honesty and bipartisanship," as cornerstones of his campaign.

District 38 covers most of Rockland County, including Orangetown, Clarkstown, and Ramapo. It also includes a small part of Ossining in Westchester County.

Weinberg, a 2019 Arizona State University graduate who had summer internships in both houses of Congress, said he will be running on a platform of school choice, tax reform, and a “vision for a state-of-the-art hospital” within his district.

Weinberg promised “to keep Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security strong while dramatically improving the quality of healthcare in his area.

"I don't have the greatest confidence in our run-down hospitals,” he said. “We must build a new state-of-the-art medical facility immediately.”

"Throughout my time in politics, I have seen both sides of the political spectrum. I interned for both Congresswoman Nita Lowey and the late Sen. John McCain,” Weinberg said. “My background working in both major political parties will enable me to bring the people in my district together once and for all, and to introduce solutions that work for everyone.”

Weinberg said he is "committed to uniting Rockland and Westchester Counties once and for all. I will be advocating for school choice, a new state-of-the-art hospital, lower property taxes and advanced security for our schools and religious institutions. I will ensure our public schools are successfully and properly funded.

"The days of establishmentarian rule are over. It is time for the people to take back our state. If elected, I will take care of all the constituents in our county, regardless of their political stripes or background. I will work on solutions that work for everyone and not just for a select few."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.