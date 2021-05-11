Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
2014 GOP Cuomo Challenger Says He's Running For NY Governor Again In 2022

Zak Failla
Rob Astorino is running for Governor
If at first, you don’t succeed…

Rob Astorino, the 2014 Republican gubernatorial nominee in New York, has made it official. He is running again for the office now held by embattled three-term Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the 2022 Election.

The former Westchester County Executive gave his first interviews on Monday, May 10 outlining the plans for his campaign. A formal announcement was expected later on Tuesday in Albany.

Astorino also rebranded his social media platform to @NYGovAstorino, while taking a shot at the incumbent governor in his biography.

“Future Governor of New York State ☆ AKA: “Baby Faced Assassin.” Called Cuomo corrupt to his face in ‘14, while Top Republicans were cutting deals ❶,” it states.

 “I had an enormous amount of Democrats vote for me (when I ran for Westchester County Executive) and that is why I think I am the best candidate in New York to run for Governor,” Astorino said on the “Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning” show on Tuesday.

Astorino is joining what is expected to be a crowded field vying for the governor’s chair as Cuomo contends with multiple scandals, including his administration’s handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, and multiple women claiming he sexually harassed them.

Others considering a run include Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who was the GOP nominee against Cuomo in 2018.

