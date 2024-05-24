Police To Crack Down On Impaired, Reckless Drivers In NY During Memorial Day Weekend

The enforcement crackdown is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24, and continue through 11 p.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, Hochul announced.

The increased patrols will be conducted by New York State Police and local and county law enforcement agencies throughout the state to combat alcohol and drug-impaired driving during the holiday weekend.

"Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the summer driving season, and we want to ensure everyone gets where they are going safely," Hochul explained, adding, "I urge all motorists to drive responsibly and don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking. Impaired driving is not tolerated in New York State.”

As part of the crackdown, motorists will run into sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols, which will make use of both marked and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles.

The effort is not without good reason, as throughout Memorial Day weekend in 2023, troopers arrested 194 people for impaired driving and issued 13,471 tickets in total. They also investigated 839 crashes, officials said.

In addition to the increased police activity, temporary lane closures for road and bridge constriction projects on New York highways will be suspended between 6 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28 to make travel easier.

Although motorists will have a break from most closures, some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs, officials said.

