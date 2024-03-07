Police Raid 3 Illegal Pot Shops In Hudson Valley

The raids took place on Tuesday, March 5 at the following locations in the city of Poughkeepsie:

13 Academy St.

25 Academy St.

196 Main St.

According to Det. Sgt. Terrance Beam of the Poughkeepsie Police, the unlicensed dispensaries that allegedly sold pot were searched after police received complaints from residents and issues with parking.

No arrests were made, but a "lot" of pot in different forms was confiscated from each, Beam said.

An investigation is continuing into each business, he said.

The warrants were served by the city of Poughkeepsie Neighborhood Recovery Unit, along with help from the Dutchess County Drug Task Force and the New York State Police.

Two of the businesses remained open after the raids, one closed its doors.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.