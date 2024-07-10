Police Officer Killed In Hudson Valley Crash Remembered For His 'Zest For Life'

Christopher Bernal, a lifelong resident of Port Chester resident and a police officer with the Village of Port Chester, died on Sunday, July 7, in Orange County in the town of Highlands in the motorcycle crash.

He attended King Street Elementary School and Corpus Christi Middle School in Port Chester and graduated from Port Chester High School in 2018; Christopher joined the police force in 2023, according to his obituary.

Christopher was an EMT in Eastchester before becoming a police officer.

Port Chester Police Chief Christopher Rosabella said his death "deeply affects members of the Port Chester Police Department and the entire community.

"In Officer Bernal's one year with the police department, he touched everyone with his smile, his zest for life, and his unparalleled enthusiasm for serving as a police officer," the chief added.

He is survived by his father, Rodolfo Bernal of Port Chester; paternal grandparents, Rodolfo and Albina Bernal of Port Chester; sister Stephany Bernal of Port Chester; girlfriend Lesley Coyt of Port Chester; Uncle Rene (Rosario) Iglesias of Greenwich, CT.; aunt Ninoska Bernal of Port Chester and niece Mila Garcia, nephew Kai Garcia, nephew Kingsley Iglesias, niece Sydney Iglesias and nephew Diego Iglesias.

He was predeceased by his mother Dannitza Montenegros.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at Craft Memorial Home on Leicester Street in Port Chester.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 13, at Parish of Saint John Bosco (Our Lady of Mercy) 260 Westchester Ave. Port Chester. Interment will follow at Greenwood Union Cemetery North St. Rye, New York.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.