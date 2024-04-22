Police In Hudson Valley Use Force To Control Man Who Threatened To Shoot People, Cops Say

The incident occurred in Dutchess County on Sunday, April 21, on Main Street in Beacon.

According to Lt. Thomas Figlia of the Beacon Police, officers responded to a call for a man wearing gray sweatpants, a grey hoodie, and sunglasses who was threatening to shoot people on Main Street.

Reviewed body camera footage showed that an officer located the man, pulled out his patrol rifle, and attempted to get him to put his hands on the wall, Figlia said. The man refused to comply multiple times until eventually putting his hands on the wall.

As other officers arrived and attempted to place handcuffs on the suspect, the body camera footage showed that he pulled his arm away from them and in front of his body, Figlia said.

"Officers, still unsure if he was armed or not, forced the suspect to the ground," Figlia said. "It appears, at this time, that they then utilized a technique called body segmenting to control the suspect."

Figlia added that body segmenting is a technique in which officers use pressure on the hips, head, and legs to control a combative suspect’s movement while avoiding putting pressure on any areas that would impact the suspect’s ability to breathe.

The suspect was then placed into handcuffs without further incident. He was transported to Beacon Police headquarters, where he was offered and refused medical treatment.

"While witnesses to the original incident confirmed that the suspect had threatened people on Main Street with shooting, the investigation into his actions and his motivation is still ongoing, and charges are still pending at this time," Figlia said.

A search of the area did not reveal any firearms.

The Beacon Police Department understands that witness footage of the use-of-force incident exists, and witnesses have been contacted.

Figlia said a thorough and complete investigation into the use of force is being conducted.

Police did not identify the suspect because he has not been charged.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

