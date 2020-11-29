Wrong-Way DWI Driver Turns Himself In Following Summertime Hudson Valley Head-On Crash

A 21-year-old driver from Westchester who was allegedly drunk and high when he lost control and was involved in a wrong-way crash over the summer in Ulster County has turned himself in to police.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, officers from the Saugerties Police Department responded to a stretch of Route 32 near the area of the New York State Thruway southbound toll entrance, where there was a report of a two-car crash with injuries involved.

Police said that the initial investigation determined that the driver, Yonkers resident Radames Pereyra, was driving south on Route 32 when he veered into the northbound lane, striking a dump truck head-on that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Both Pereyra and the driver of the dump truck suffered serious injuries, with the latter being transported to WMC Health Alliance Hospital, and the former getting airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

According to police, due to the extent of his injuries, Pereyra could not be arrested or processed until Tuesday, Nov. 24, when he turned himself in at Saugerties Police Headquarters.

Investigators noted that a blood sample obtained at the time of the crash found that Pereyra had both alcohol and drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

Pereyra was charged with:

Vehicular assault;

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle;

Driving while intoxicated;

Driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 percent;

Driving under the influence of drugs;

Failure to yield right of way.

Following his arraignment in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, Pereyra was released and scheduled to appear back on Jan. 6, 2021.

