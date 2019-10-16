Worker Killed After Being Struck By Truck At Woodbury Common

An employee at Woodbury Common Shopping Outlet was killed after being hit by a truck.

The incident took place Tuesday, Oct. 15, when the worker was attempting to guide a truck into a loading area and was accidentally pinned at the outlet in Woodbury, reported News 12 .

The worker, Habram Castillo, 40, of New York City, was crushed by a truck delivering goods to the Tory Burch store, the news channel said.

A paramedic who was reportedly shopping inside the Tory Burch store immediately began helping the man until first responders arrived. The man was then flown by helicopter to the hospital where he was later died, News 12 said.

The truck driver, a 19-year-old from Newburgh, was ticketed.

The accident is currently under investigation. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.