Worker From Hudson Valley Dies After Falling From Business Roof

A worker from Westchester died after falling off the roof of a Long Island business, police said.

The incident happened in Suffolk County on Monday, Jan. 18 at around 3:40 p.m.

Hector Aranda-Sanchez, age 27, of Peekskill, an employee of a Yonkers-based roofing company, was on the roof of Four Seasons Sunrooms and Windows, located at 5005 Veterans Memorial Highway in Holbrook, when he fell from the roof, police said.

Aranda-Sanchez was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and is investigating.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.