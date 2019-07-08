Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Woman Killed After Being Hit By Vehicle In New City Parking Lot
Police & Fire

Worker Electrocuted Trimming Trees In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A worker was electrocuted while trimming trees in Newburgh.
A worker was electrocuted while trimming trees in Newburgh. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A worker was electrocuted trimming trees while in a bucket lift in the Town of Newburgh.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, when the man, using a pole-saw in the bucket lift about 25-feet above the roadway, made contact with live power lines at the corner of Babes Lane and Lattintown Road, said Town of New Police Department Lt. James Nenni.

Police said the man received injuries but could not provide more specific information pending proper notification of kin, Nenni said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.