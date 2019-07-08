Worker Electrocuted Trimming Trees In Area, Police Say

A worker was electrocuted trimming trees while in a bucket lift in the Town of Newburgh.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, when the man, using a pole-saw in the bucket lift about 25-feet above the roadway, made contact with live power lines at the corner of Babes Lane and Lattintown Road, said Town of New Police Department Lt. James Nenni.

Police said the man received injuries but could not provide more specific information pending proper notification of kin, Nenni said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.