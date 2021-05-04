Worker Dies After Being Trapped In Trench

A Connecticut man from Fairfield County was killed in a construction accident in New York after being trapped 10 feet underground when a trench collapsed on top of him at a Westchester County worksite.

The Stamford man was killed around 12:40 p.m., Tuesday, May 4, when the trench collapsed at a home on 648 Shore Acres Drive in the Village of Mamaroneck.

Police officers, as well as members from the Mamaroneck Fire Department, responded to 648 Shore Acres Drive on a report of a person trapped in a trench at the location, said Mamaroneck PD Chief Sandra DiRuzza.

Upon arrival, the man was located in the rear of the residence trapped by dirt in a trench.

Additional assistance was requested from New Rochelle Fire Department’s Collapse and Rescue Units, as well as Port Chester DPW, Mamaroneck EMS, and Larchmont VAC.

The man was pronounced dead at the location.

The incident is still under investigation.

This continues to be a developing story.

