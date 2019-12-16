Women Killed, Two Men Injured As Fire Rips Through Area Home

A woman was killed and two men received burns during a fast-moving fire in a mobile home in the area.

The fire took place around 5:15 p.m., Sunday, Dec.. 15, in Sullivan County.on Robisch Hill Road in the town of Callicoon, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there were three people living in the home including Robert Gross, 60 and his son Scott Reynolds, 47, who were able to escape after the fire erupted and quickly spread through the residence, Nevel said.

Both were taken to Catskill Medical Center for burns and smoke inhalation.

Ethel Gross, 69, was found dead in the home after the fire, Nevel said

The cause and the origin of the fire are undetermined and under investigation.

The following companies responded: Hortonville Fire Department, Callicoon Fire Department, Jeffersonville Fire Department, Lake Huntington Fire Department, and Sullivan County Bureau of Fire.

