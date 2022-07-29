Woman Working For NY State Accused Of Stealing Checks Totaling Nearly $20K

An employee with the New York Department of State is facing charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the agency.

Albany resident Naelle Marius, age 30, was arrested Tuesday, July 26, following an investigation by New York State Police.

The Department of State first reached out to police in December 2021 after it determined that four checks had been cashed by someone other than the intended recipient, police said.

Investigators eventually identified Marius as the culprit, saying she deposited 56 checks issued to the Department of State totaling $19,445 into her personal bank account.

At the time, Marius had been working as a temporary employee for the agency.

She surrendered herself to State Police and was arraigned at the Albany City Court on multiple charges, including felony grand larceny and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

A judge released Marius on her own recognizance. She’s due back in court Friday, Aug. 5.

