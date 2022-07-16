Contact Us
Woman With Previous DWI Conviction Accused Of Driving Intoxicated In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
I-95 in Mamaroneck Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/New York State Police

A 28-year-old woman is facing a felony charge after police said she drove while intoxicated in Westchester County after a previous DWI conviction.

Troopers stopped a vehicle on I-95 in Mamaroneck for a vehicle and traffic violation at about 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, according to New York State Police.

Police said the driver, identified as Demi Torres, of New Rochelle, was found to be intoxicated.

She refused to submit a breath test to determine the alcohol content in her system when she was taken into police custody, State Police reported.

Authorities said Torres has a previous DWI conviction within the last 10 years and is subsequently charged with a felony DWI charge.

She was released with appearance tickets for Monday, Aug. 22, police said.

