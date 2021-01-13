Woman Who Jumped In Hudson River Rescued By Police, Firefighters

A woman who jumped into the Hudson River in Westchester was rescued by police officers and firefighters.

The incident took place around 10:18 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, when the Tarrytown Police Department received an emergency call from a resident reporting that an unidentified woman had just jumped into the Hudson River in the area of the River Walk.

Tarrytown Police, Tarrytown Ambulance, and Tarrytown Fire Department units were immediately dispatched to the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the unidentified female who was approximately 20 feet off the shoreline bulkhead and struggling in the water, said Tarrytown PD Lt. Greg Budnar.

Utilizing a water rescue disk officers were able to pull the unidentified woman closer to the shoreline bulkhead. Tarrytown Police Officers and Tarrytown Fire Department members then made multiple attempts to remove the woman from the water but were met with extreme difficulty due to the terrain conditions, he added.

Tarrytown Police Sergeants Chris Caoili and Joseph Barosa then entered the water along with Tarrytown Firefighter Scott Weaver, Jr.

Working together, they were able to secure the woman in a harness. Officers and fire department members onshore were then able to successfully remove the woman from the water, Budnar said.

Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corp then transported the woman to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

The police officers who entered the water were transported to Phelps Hospital for evaluation.

The Tarrytown Police Department would like to thank the agencies involved in the rescue, specifically; the Tarrytown Fire Department, Tarrytown Ambulance Corp, Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force, Greenburgh ALS, and the Westchester County Police Marine Unit.

