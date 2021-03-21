Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Woman Wanted For Cashing Fraudulent Checks Worth $4.5K At Banks In Area

Ophelia Atkins
Ophelia Atkins Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman who crashed multiple fraudulent checks at a pair of local banks and is known to frequent different areas around the Hudson Valley.

State Police investigators in Wappinger issued an alert for 29-year-old Ophelia Atkins, who is wanted on multiple charges that include grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument following a fraudulent check scam she ran in the area.

Atkins, is wanted by State Police and the Town of Wappinger Court following a grand larceny investigation in which Atkins is alleged to have cashed multiple fraudulent checks at local banks in Wappinger and Poughkeepsie, stealing over $4,500. 

Investigators noted that Atkins is also known to frequent Newburgh in Orange County.

Atkins was described as being 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Wappinger by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@tropper.ny.gov.

